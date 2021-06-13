Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.60.

KXSCF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Kinaxis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Kinaxis from $250.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kinaxis from $260.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kinaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of Kinaxis stock opened at $118.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.67. Kinaxis has a 1 year low of $101.82 and a 1 year high of $168.00.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

