King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,600,707 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,820 shares during the period. V.F. accounts for about 1.1% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.66% of V.F. worth $207,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,433,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

NYSE VFC traded up $3.58 on Friday, hitting $82.13. 3,350,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,905,033. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $56.70 and a 52-week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 149.62%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

