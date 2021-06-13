King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.21% of Moody’s worth $119,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 856.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp raised its position in Moody’s by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 37,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,850,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upped their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.67.

NYSE:MCO traded up $4.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $344.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,506. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $327.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $253.17 and a twelve month high of $344.88. The company has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,081.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at $5,721,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,612 shares of company stock worth $6,980,658. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.