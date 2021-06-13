King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $87.39 Million Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 493,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,909 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.42% of Tractor Supply worth $87,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.19. The stock had a trading volume of 650,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,739. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $116.13 and a one year high of $200.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.19.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

