Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Short Interest Update

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a growth of 506.0% from the May 13th total of 295,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 803,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:KTRA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.79. The stock had a trading volume of 408,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,938. Kintara Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $3.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $58.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.45.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). Research analysts anticipate that Kintara Therapeutics will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kintara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 99.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Kintara Therapeutics by 144.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 24,719 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 6.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

