Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, an increase of 370.0% from the May 13th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRBP. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kiromic BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,735,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kiromic BioPharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in Kiromic BioPharma by 8.2% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 38,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kiromic BioPharma by 86.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kiromic BioPharma by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRBP traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $10.06. 17,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,468. Kiromic BioPharma has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.27.

Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Kiromic BioPharma

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy.

