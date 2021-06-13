KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Analysts expect KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) to report sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for KLA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.86 billion and the highest is $1.90 billion. KLA reported sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year sales of $6.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $6.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $8.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.00.

In other KLA news, Director Gary B. Moore purchased 377 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $320.11. 770,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,021. The firm has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.83. KLA has a 1 year low of $171.31 and a 1 year high of $359.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

