Klimatas Price Reaches $0.0140 on Top Exchanges (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 117.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Klimatas has a market cap of $10,103.84 and approximately $948.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Klimatas has traded up 104.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

