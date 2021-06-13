Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €14.50 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KCO. Independent Research set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Warburg Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.10 ($10.71) target price on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.80 ($16.24) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €12.84 ($15.11).

Shares of Klöckner & Co SE stock opened at €13.03 ($15.33) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €11.21. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of -132.96. Klöckner & Co SE has a 52 week low of €3.96 ($4.66) and a 52 week high of €13.08 ($15.39). The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

