KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Short Interest Up 950.0% in May

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 950.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
KNYJY stock opened at $41.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.26. KONE Oyj has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $44.80. The company has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 0.49.
KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter.
About KONE Oyj
KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.
