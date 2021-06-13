KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Short Interest Up 950.0% in May

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 950.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

KNYJY stock opened at $41.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.26. KONE Oyj has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $44.80. The company has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 0.49.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of KONE Oyj from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

