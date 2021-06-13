Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.33% of Koppers worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Koppers during the 4th quarter worth about $2,684,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Koppers by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 81,341 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Koppers by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Koppers by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Koppers by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Koppers stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $707.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.01. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $39.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $407.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.90 million. Koppers had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 33.47%. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Koppers news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $219,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,582.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $606,859.86. Company insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KOP. TheStreet raised Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

