Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

KEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Korea Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Nomura downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KEP. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. 3.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KEP opened at $11.73 on Thursday. Korea Electric Power has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $12.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.