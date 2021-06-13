Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Short Interest Update

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the May 13th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
OTCMKTS:KIROY opened at $14.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.45. Kumba Iron Ore has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.01.
Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile
