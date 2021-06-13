Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Short Interest Update

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the May 13th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

OTCMKTS:KIROY opened at $14.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.45. Kumba Iron Ore has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.01.

Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. The company produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. It also operates a port in Saldanha Bay.

