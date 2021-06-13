Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Down 4%

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)’s share price was down 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $49.02 and last traded at $49.88. Approximately 12,364 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 335,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.95.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KYMR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.77.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, insider Jared Gollob sold 10,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $620,051.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,276.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 5,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $287,715.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,923 shares in the company, valued at $21,254,648.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,323 shares of company stock worth $4,549,493 in the last 90 days. 23.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1,326.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

About Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.