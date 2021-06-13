Lafayette Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Lafayette Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Alleghany makes up approximately 2.2% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $6,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,941,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 39,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,918,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on Y. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total transaction of $1,427,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,889. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Y stock opened at $703.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $693.08. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $460.58 and a twelve month high of $737.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 51 EPS for the current year.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

