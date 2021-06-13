Lafayette Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Lafayette Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 188,929 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.72.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $23.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $31.22. The firm has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.94.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.78%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

