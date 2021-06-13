Lafayette Investments Inc. Purchases 1,666 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 40.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 456,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,138,000 after purchasing an additional 132,269 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 395.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 17,243 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 1.0% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $481,957.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,707.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $65,469.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,882 shares of company stock valued at $3,833,173. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

NYSE HSY opened at $174.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $125.50 and a 12-month high of $175.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.19%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

