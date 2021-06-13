Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 8,316 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Lafayette Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,211 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,316 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for 1.5% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,641.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on WBA. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $55.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.09.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.