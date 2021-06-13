Landcadia Holdings IV (NASDAQ:LCA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 18,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 14,484 shares.The stock last traded at $9.85 and had previously closed at $9.92.

About Landcadia Holdings IV (NASDAQ:LCA)

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.