Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decline of 97.5% from the May 13th total of 1,116,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 571,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of LSRCY traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.91. The stock had a trading volume of 65,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,750. Lasertec has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $43.38.

Separately, Mizuho lowered Lasertec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, energy efficiency and environment products, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer inspection and measurement equipment, such as lithography process inspection systems and coating thickness non-uniformity inspection systems; systems used to inspect and review SiC and transparent wafers, which have applications in electric power systems, and railway, office, and consumer equipment.

