Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Legend Biotech Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The company’s lead product consist LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, which are in clinical stage. Legend Biotech Corporation is based in Cayman Islands. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on LEGN. BTIG Research started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Legend Biotech currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $39.90 on Thursday. Legend Biotech has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.69.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 85.12% and a negative net margin of 437.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the first quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.83% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

