Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Short Interest Update

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, an increase of 314.8% from the May 13th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of NASDAQ LVHD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.34. 21,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,230. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.48. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $37.49.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.249 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%.
Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?
Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.