Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Short Interest Update

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, an increase of 314.8% from the May 13th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LVHD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.34. 21,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,230. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.48. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $37.49.

Get Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.249 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVHD. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,496,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 384,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,448,000 after buying an additional 14,103 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 192,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 13,394 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $287,000.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.