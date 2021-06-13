Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.24% of Leidos worth $32,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 118.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

LDOS stock opened at $106.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $113.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.