LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on LC. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.60.

LC opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $22.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.79.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 62.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that LendingClub will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $30,005.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,220.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan R. Landon acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,779.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,750 shares of company stock valued at $89,913 and sold 12,143 shares valued at $190,008. 3.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LendingClub by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,482,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $107,096,000 after buying an additional 301,833 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth about $99,447,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in LendingClub by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,581,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,679,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in LendingClub by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,156,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,889,000 after buying an additional 1,803,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in LendingClub by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,854,000 after buying an additional 55,532 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

