Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Receives $283.50 Average PT from Analysts

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $283.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LII. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Vertical Research downgraded Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,936 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total transaction of $2,395,763.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,168,952.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 7,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.28, for a total value of $2,370,177.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,050,619.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,439 shares of company stock valued at $10,177,992 in the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lennox International in the first quarter valued at approximately $452,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 284.7% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Lennox International by 216.3% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at $3,534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $338.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,423. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $339.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.85. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $212.07 and a 1 year high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.99 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 343.80% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lennox International will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.99%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

