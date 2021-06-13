Liberum Capital Raises Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Price Target to GBX 90

Mitie Group (LON:MTO) had its price objective lifted by Liberum Capital from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 90 ($1.18) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of MTO opened at GBX 76 ($0.99) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 65.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -108.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.06. Mitie Group has a one year low of GBX 26.60 ($0.35) and a one year high of GBX 79 ($1.03).

In related news, insider Mary Reilly purchased 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £2,138.66 ($2,794.17).

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

