LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.87. LightPath Technologies shares last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 2,335,237 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a market cap of $73.32 million, a PE ratio of 92.00 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 million. LightPath Technologies had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 0.98%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTH. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 32.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPTH)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

