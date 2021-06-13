Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.88

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and traded as high as $4.45. Lightwave Logic shares last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 582,017 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.88. The company has a market cap of $448.79 million, a P/E ratio of -53.38 and a beta of 0.86.

Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Lightwave Logic, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in designing and synthesizing organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

