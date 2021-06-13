LINKA Price Reaches $0.0035 (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. In the last seven days, LINKA has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One LINKA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. LINKA has a total market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $582,073.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00058098 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003750 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00022425 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $281.90 or 0.00786396 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00085363 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,906.03 or 0.08106706 BTC.

LINKA Coin Profile

LINKA (CRYPTO:LINKA) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars.

