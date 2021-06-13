Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) & NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Financial Survey

Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) and NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.9% of Liquid Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of NortonLifeLock shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of NortonLifeLock shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Liquid Media Group and NortonLifeLock, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquid Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A NortonLifeLock 0 3 5 0 2.63

NortonLifeLock has a consensus target price of $26.83, indicating a potential downside of 6.14%. Given NortonLifeLock’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NortonLifeLock is more favorable than Liquid Media Group.

Profitability

This table compares Liquid Media Group and NortonLifeLock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquid Media Group -1,852.80% -58.59% -37.52% NortonLifeLock 21.72% -161.81% 12.54%

Risk and Volatility

Liquid Media Group has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NortonLifeLock has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Liquid Media Group and NortonLifeLock’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquid Media Group $40,000.00 543.86 -$4.64 million N/A N/A NortonLifeLock $2.55 billion 6.50 $554.00 million $1.33 21.50

NortonLifeLock has higher revenue and earnings than Liquid Media Group.

Summary

NortonLifeLock beats Liquid Media Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liquid Media Group

Liquid Media Group Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company. The company provides video game products primarily for the casual-game consumers; and publishes video games for interactive entertainment hardware platforms. It also offers VFX and animation production, broadcasting, and other streaming services; and distributes third-party film and TV content through its digital platforms. Liquid Media Group Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc. provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers. It also provides Norton Secure VPN and SurfEasy VPN for online privacy, as well as Norton family, a solution for home and family, which offers protection and security, parental control, and GPS location monitoring services. NortonLifeLock Inc. markets and sells its products and related services through retailers, telecom service providers, hardware original equipment manufacturers, and employee benefit providers, as well as e-commerce platform. The company was formerly known as Symantec Corporation and changed its name to NortonLifeLock Inc. in November 2019. NortonLifeLock Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

