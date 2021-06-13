LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Trading Down 3.3%

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)’s stock price fell 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $46.54 and last traded at $46.74. 4,424 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 732,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.36.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RAMP. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LiveRamp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.78.

The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.89 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.91.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.21 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after acquiring an additional 450,445 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,594,000 after acquiring an additional 12,144 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 219.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LiveRamp Company Profile (NYSE:RAMP)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

