LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Trading Down 3.3%

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)’s stock price fell 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $46.54 and last traded at $46.74. 4,424 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 732,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.36.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RAMP. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LiveRamp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.78.
The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.89 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.91.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after acquiring an additional 450,445 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,594,000 after acquiring an additional 12,144 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 219.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
LiveRamp Company Profile (NYSE:RAMP)
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.
