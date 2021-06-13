LiveRamp Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RAMP)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 11,608 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,133% compared to the average volume of 359 call options.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP traded down $6.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,966,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,258. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 1.15. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.21 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. LiveRamp’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on RAMP. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in LiveRamp by 930.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in LiveRamp by 48.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,594,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,728,000 after acquiring an additional 517,630 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in LiveRamp by 15.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,351,000 after acquiring an additional 31,746 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,037,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

