LiveRamp Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RAMP)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 11,608 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,133% compared to the average volume of 359 call options.
Shares of NYSE:RAMP traded down $6.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,966,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,258. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 1.15. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $87.38.
LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.21 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. LiveRamp’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in LiveRamp by 930.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in LiveRamp by 48.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,594,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,728,000 after acquiring an additional 517,630 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in LiveRamp by 15.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,351,000 after acquiring an additional 31,746 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,037,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.
About LiveRamp
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.
