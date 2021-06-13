Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.50.

LOGI opened at $128.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.20. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $140.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter worth $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter worth $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 511.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

