Lordstown Motors (RIDE) versus The Competition Head to Head Survey

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) is one of 51 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Lordstown Motors to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Lordstown Motors and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lordstown Motors N/A -41.31% -31.46% Lordstown Motors Competitors -421.66% 2.41% -0.08%

Lordstown Motors has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lordstown Motors’ rivals have a beta of 1.47, suggesting that their average stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.4% of Lordstown Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lordstown Motors and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lordstown Motors N/A -$100.56 million -10.97 Lordstown Motors Competitors $52.36 billion $1.86 billion 36.21

Lordstown Motors’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lordstown Motors. Lordstown Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Lordstown Motors and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lordstown Motors 4 4 1 0 1.67 Lordstown Motors Competitors 917 2285 2602 147 2.33

Lordstown Motors currently has a consensus price target of $14.78, suggesting a potential upside of 29.52%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential downside of 2.35%. Given Lordstown Motors’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lordstown Motors is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Lordstown Motors rivals beat Lordstown Motors on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

