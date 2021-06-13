Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.01 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) will announce $5.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.98 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.02 billion. Lumen Technologies reported sales of $5.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full year sales of $19.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.85 billion to $20.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $19.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.62 billion to $19.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUMN. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,573 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,217,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $4,340,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,608,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUMN stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $15.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,857,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,657,965. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Lumen Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of -15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

