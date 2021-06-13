LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $181.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is an international group of companies that is principally engaged in the production and sale of prestigious luxury goods under world-famous brand names. The five different sectors in which the Company operates are: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry and Selective retailing. The company has expanded its international retail network all over the world. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LVMUY. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $390.50.

Shares of LVMUY opened at $162.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.29 and a beta of 0.89. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12-month low of $83.00 and a 12-month high of $162.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $2.0272 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s previous dividend of $0.31. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.36%.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

