Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Receives $99.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.14.

MSGE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of NYSE:MSGE opened at $89.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $63.55 and a 1 year high of $121.42.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 187.12%. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.36) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23,700.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2,941.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

