Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Sold by Weik Capital Management

Weik Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23,700.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2,941.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.14.

Shares of NYSE MSGE opened at $89.59 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a one year low of $63.55 and a one year high of $121.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 187.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The business’s revenue was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.36) EPS. Analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -14.41 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

