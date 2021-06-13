MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) PT Raised to C$28.00 at Raymond James

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MAG Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MAG Silver currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.06.

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $23.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.23. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 585.90 and a beta of 1.05.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MAG Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. CWM LLC raised its position in MAG Silver by 16.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 942,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,244,000 after buying an additional 23,309 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 13.1% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 17,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 131.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 31,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 18,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

