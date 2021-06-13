Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.59% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Magnite Inc. provides sell-side advertising platform. The company’s omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize across all auction types and formats including CTV, desktop display, video, audio and mobile. Magnite Inc., formerly known as the Rubicon Project Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Magnite from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magnite currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $32.85 on Friday. Magnite has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $64.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.17 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.85.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Magnite will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 105,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $2,731,485.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Shawna Hughes sold 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $49,102.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,791.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 524,267 shares of company stock valued at $17,770,884 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Magnite by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Magnite by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 66.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

