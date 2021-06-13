Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Position Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 12.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 319,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MGY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.46.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.22. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $15.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 2.61.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 14.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

