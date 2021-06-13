Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank. Malvern Federal Savings Bank is a federally-chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank engaged in attracting deposits from the general public and using those funds to invest in loans and investment securities. Malvern Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Malvern Federal Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Malvern Bancorp from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

MLVF opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. Malvern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $19.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.99 million, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.58.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 million. On average, research analysts expect that Malvern Bancorp will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Malvern Bancorp stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Malvern Bancorp makes up approximately 3.4% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned 9.91% of Malvern Bancorp worth $14,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 58.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

