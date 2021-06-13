Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Short Interest Down 77.8% in May

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the May 13th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEX traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.75. 1,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,903. Mannatech has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $25.93. The company has a market cap of $53.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.18.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mannatech had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $38.32 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.54% of Mannatech worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a website.

