Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $18.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $14.00.

MRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.58.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $13.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 3.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.73.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.79%.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,621,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $747,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,270,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,077,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 166,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,896. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 139.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 13,073 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,192,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 31,416 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 322.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 259,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 197,747 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 1,296.7% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,951,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,373 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $7,269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

