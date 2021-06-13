Mark Newton Sells 171,927 Shares of Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV) Stock

Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV) insider Mark Newton sold 171,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00), for a total value of £395,432.10 ($516,634.57).

The company has a market cap of £85.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82. Belvoir Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 109 ($1.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 254 ($3.32). The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 223.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of GBX 5.10 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. Belvoir Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

Belvoir Group PLC operates as a property franchise company in the United Kingdom. The company operates property franchises offering residential lettings and sales through 418 individual businesses primarily under the Belvoir, Newton Fallowell, Lovelle, Mortgage Advice Bureau, and Northwood brands. It also operates a network of financial advisers offering mortgage and other property related financial services.

