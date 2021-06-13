Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:MRACU)

Marquee Raine Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:MRACU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, June 14th. Marquee Raine Acquisition had issued 32,500,000 shares in its IPO on December 15th. The total size of the offering was $325,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRACU opened at $10.16 on Friday. Marquee Raine Acquisition has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $11.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.10.

Get Marquee Raine Acquisition alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 150,000 shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $1,479,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 82,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000.

About Marquee Raine Acquisition

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Marquee Raine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marquee Raine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.