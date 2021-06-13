Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $138.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.24. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $139.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.42%.

MMC has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

