Medican Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCN) Short Interest Up 1,414,300.0% in May

Medican Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,414,400 shares, a growth of 1,414,300.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,613,691,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MDCN opened at $0.00 on Friday. Medican Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

About Medican Enterprises

Medican Enterprises, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on pursuing business opportunities in the medical and recreational marijuana sector. The company intends to invest in business of growing, marketing, research and development, training, distribution, and retail sale of medical and recreational marijuana in the United States and Canada.

