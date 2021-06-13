MedTech Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on June 16th (OTCMKTS:MTACU)

MedTech Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:MTACU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, June 16th. MedTech Acquisition had issued 22,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 18th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of MedTech Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

MTACU stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. MedTech Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $3,628,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in MedTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,353,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in MedTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in MedTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in MedTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $525,000.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

