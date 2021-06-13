Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.82

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.82 and last traded at $14.82, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meggitt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.83.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

